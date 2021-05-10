Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) Yuma County Updates

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma County Health Officials confirm 4 new cases of COVID-19 and *1 new death, bringing the total cases to 37,124, and total deaths to 834. Health officials are conducting contact investigations.

The Yuma County Public Health Services District (YCPHSD) has announced the expansion of vaccine eligibility to all Yuma County residents as the State pushes further to achieve the goal of herd immunity from COVID-19. Starting May 4, YCPHSD will hold vaccine clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays through the month of May at its location at 2200 W. 28th Street.

EACH TUESDAY IN MAY (4th, 11th, 18th & 25th) YCPHSD will be offering the Johnson & Johnson (1 dose) vaccine, 8:30 – 11:30 am at the Yuma County Public Health Services District.

EACH THURSDAY IN MAY (6th, 13th, 20th & 27th) YCPHSD will be offering the Moderna (2 doses) vaccine, 8:30 – 11:30 am at the Yuma County Public Health Services District.

An appointment MUST BE MADE by calling 928-317-4550. There is NO ONLINE registration for these clinics.

The Moderna vaccine and currently can be given to anyone aged 18 and over.

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine currently can be given to anyone aged 18 and over.

A State run vaccination POD (Point of Distribution) is in operation at the Yuma Civic Center in cooperation with YRMC. The POD is providing 8,000 vaccinations per week at this time. The clinic’s hours are 7 AM to 8 PM seven days a week.

The POD carries the Pfizer vaccine which is cleared to be given to ages 16 and older. Appointments are available by visiting podvaccine.azdhs.gov or calling 1-844-542-8201. Both the online registration and phone line are available in English and Spanish.

The Yuma County Health District expects to receive additional COVID-19 vaccine this week as part of its continuing effort to work with area partners in administering vaccinations. When doses are received, they will be shared with area providers to accommodate vaccination clinics throughout the County. Please visit the Arizona Department of Health Services – Vaccine Finder for the most up-to-date information on where vaccine is currently available. The website is updated frequently.

*NOTE: Based on the ADHS/County Vital Records Surveillance information, deaths reported occurred as described below:

4/26/2021 (1)

NOTE: All new cases of COVID-19 will include any positive cases from Yuma County Correctional Facilities and “Testing Blitz” locations.

Arizona currently has 867,443 confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in 17,391 deaths

Yuma County currently has 37,124 confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in 834 deaths

Currently 143,671 Yuma County residents have been tested

Currently 5 Yuma County Residents are hospitalized AS OF 8 am 05/7/21; please note the hospitalization numbers offer an accurate “snapshot” at the time of our daily update, but numbers may fluctuate throughout the day