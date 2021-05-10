AWC to hold commencement ceremonies on May 13 and 14

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Students who are graduating with their associate degree this spring are invited to participate in Arizona Western College’s commencement festivities. AWC will be holding two in-person ceremonies this year on May 13 and May 14 to reduce crowd sizes.

On Thursday, May 13, at 7:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium, 7150 E. 24th Street, AWC graduates earning an Associate of Arts, Associate of Business, Associate of General Studies, Associate of Applied Science (degrees A-C), and Nursing students along with graduates of local Arizona State University and University of Arizona partners will be celebrated. (Note: Although NAU-Yuma has chosen not to participate in person, NAU-Yuma graduates will still be recognized and a message from their student speaker will be shared.)

On Friday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium, AWC graduates earning an Associate of Applied Science (degrees D-W) and specific major degrees will be honored.

AWC sent out 1,086 invitations to participate in graduation this year. These students are candidates for an AA, AAS, ABUS, AGS, or AS degree. Some candidates have applied for more than one degree. There are also 111 candidates to receive an occupational certificate who will be recognized in the commencement program.



“In my 31 years in education, these are the two graduations that I will be looking forward to the most. When you think of everything these graduates have had to go through during this pandemic, they have all overcome so much. These students deserve this opportunity to be celebrated and they deserve all the accolades they will receive,” said AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr.

Graduates have been sent packets inviting them to participate along with two guest tickets. For safety reasons, guests are limited to two per graduate and will be seated six feet apart in pods of two in the stadium seats.



As with past commencements, both nights will be aired LIVE on the AWC Facebook Page (no account needed to view) and on Channel 74, so that extended family and community members can tune in and celebrate as well.



Rehearsals will take place at 8 a.m. each morning at Veterans Memorial Stadium with a Grab-and-Go breakfast hosted by the AWC Alumni Association. The AWC Foundation will also have pre-packaged concession items available for purchase on both nights.

Diane Fonseca and Fatima Covarrubias Rios were selected as this year’s AWC student commencement speakers. More information on Diane and Fatima is included below, along with details on the student speakers from local university partners sharing in the commencement activities.



For information and updates regarding this year’s commencement activities, visit azwestern.edu/commencement.