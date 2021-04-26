Law Enforcement Memorial 2021

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Saturday, May 15th, 2021 the Fraternal Order of Police, Yuma Lodge #24 will host the 44th Annual Peace Officer Memorial Day Services at the location of the Fallen Officer Monument, (Pacific Ave Athletic Complex 1700 E 8th St. Yuma).

This annual event is a special time to honor and remember our dedicated law enforcement professionals for their sacrifices in making the Yuma area a safer place to live.

The memorial service will start at 7:00 p.m. The one-hour program consists of remembering law enforcement professionals who have either been killed or died in the line of duty, as well as honoring those who still serve. The Yuma Police Department’s Honor Guard Team will post the United States Flag and conduct a 21-gun salute in remembrance of our fallen brothers and sisters.

The entire community is invited to help us remember and honor the Law Enforcement Officers who gave their lives while serving the Yuma area communities.

All members of the press are encouraged to attend. If you need more information on the event please contact F.O.P. Yuma Lodge #24 President, Eric Egan at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .