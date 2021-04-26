Celebrate with the City of Yuma’s virtual Cinco de Mayo event

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Featuring dance, music, car clubs and a salsa contest, Yuma Festivals’ virtual Cinco de Mayo celebration will premiere for viewing at 4 p.m. May 5.

A celebration of Mexican Heritage, Cinco de Mayo commemorates the date of the Mexican army’s victory over France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862 despite having fewer soldiers and less military resources.

The virtual event is the latest in a string of video productions designed to allow for celebrations of annual downtown festivals while local conditions continue to improve in the aftermath of COVID-19.

The City’s Cinco de Mayo virtual celebration starts with a narrative description of the holiday by longtime local Fernie Quiroz.

Glam Dance Studio performs with folkloric dancers. Mariachi music is provided by Jalisciense. A parade of lowrider vehicles comes from local car clubs Mi Vida and Streetwise. A feature will take viewers behind the scenes with “the best margaritas in town.” A salsa tasting contest rounds out the event’s activities.

“While we won’t be able to fill our Main Street Downtown District this year, we’re bringing the colorful celebration to your home,” said Yuma Festivals Coordinator Joanne Fiser. “Feel free to wear your traditional attire, grab some chips and salsa, a margarita or your favorite agua fresca and sit back and enjoy what we have prepared for you this year.”

View Cinco de Mayo beginning 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 5 on the following platforms: