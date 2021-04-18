Fatality Collision at Avenue C and 24th Street

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Saturday, at about 10:34 p.m., Yuma Police officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision with injuries at Avenue C and W. 24th Street.

The initial investigation revealed a 50-year-old male motorcyclist was riding north on Avenue C approaching 24th Street. A 17-year-old female driving a passenger car was turning left from southbound Avenue C to eastbound 24th Street. The motorcyclist collided with the passenger car in the intersection. The passenger car then struck an SUV that was westbound on 24th Street. The motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries and died on scene. The 17-year-old driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to YRMC. The occupants of the SUV were uninjured. The collision is still under investigation.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.