Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Join the Yuma Civic Orchestra on Saturday, April 24th at 7 pm for a lovely, moonlit evening of lovely classical music, movie favorites, and a Salute to Ol’ Blue Eyes! A special treat will be “Bring Back The Music”, a beautiful composition from Yuma’s own David Adler.

Suggested donation onsite is $10 per person. Bring your chair and/or blanket to sit under the moon and the stars and enjoy this great music.