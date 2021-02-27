Homicide 1400 block of S. 4th Avenue

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Just past midnight at approximately 12:19 a.m., the Yuma Police Department responded to the 1400 block of S. 4th Avenue in reference to an aggravated assault.

Upon arrival, officers located two shooting victims. One victim, a 36 year old male, was pronounced deceased on scene. The second victim, a 32 year old female, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and further flown to a Phoenix area hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This case is currently under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.