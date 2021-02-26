Task Force Arrests Man Accused of Sexual Assault on Minors

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On February 25, 2021, Daniel William Lehmann was captured by members of the U.S. Marshals Service led Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force, with the assistance of the Yuma Police Department K9 Unit and the Arizona State Gang Task Force, on the charges of sexual contact with a minor, aggravated incest and sexual contact without consent.

“The U.S. Marshals Service considers the capture of child sexual predators a priority,” said United States Marshal David Gonzales. “This is another great example of local and federal law enforcement agencies partnering to ensure those who violate the trust of children are held responsible for their actions.”

It is alleged that for five years, from 2009 and continuing through 2014, Daniel William Lehmann sexually assaulted a 9-year-old family member in Sioux Falls, SD. Additionally, Lehmann is accused of sexually assaulting a second victim in 2014, this time a 14-year-old, after Lehmann moved in with a Sioux Falls family and took advantage of their trust. It was during this time that he sexually assaulted the second victim.

The state of South Dakota indicted Lehmann on the sexual assault charges and an arrest warrant was issued for his apprehension. Lehmann fled South Dakota and sought refuge in Yuma, Arizona. In light of this information, the U.S. Marshals Service was asked to assist with locating and arresting Lehmann. After an extensive investigation, the U.S. Marshals Service led WANTED Violent Offender Task Force, along with members of the Yuma Police Department K9 Unit and the Arizona State Gang Task Force, located Lehmann at a local business on Arizona Ave and 18th Pl. in Yuma.

Lehmann was arrested by Deputy U.S. Marshals without incident. Located in Lehmann’s vehicle was a loaded 9mm handgun with multiple loaded magazines. Lehmann was booked in at the Yuma County Jail awaiting extradition to South Dakota to face charges.

The Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force is a U.S. Marshals Service led multi-jurisdictional fugitive apprehension unit responsible for more than 1,748 arrests in the last year. The task force is comprised of 22 agencies bringing together the resources of federal, state and local law enforcement to locate and arrest the community’s most violent offenders and sexual predators. Additional information about the U.S. Marshals Service can be found at: https://www.usmarshals.gov .