Homicide 400 block of S. Magnolia Avenue

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Wednesday, at approximately 6:04 p.m., the Yuma Police Department responded to the 400 block of S. Magnolia Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located a 22 year old male subject with multiple gunshot wounds. Life saving measures were performed by officers until Yuma Fire Department arrived and took over. The victim was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.