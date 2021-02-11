Fatality Collision 10E and S Frontage Road

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Wednesday, at about 8:32 p.m., Yuma Police officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision with injuries on S. Frontage Road and Avenue 10E.

The initial investigation revealed a 2004 Ford Mustang failed to yield from the stop sign at Avenue 10E and collided with a 1999 Ford E350 van. The driver of the Mustang, a 44 year old female, was ejected from the vehicle. Responding officers performed life saving measures until the Yuma Fire Department arrived and took over.

The driver of the Mustang was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center where she was later pronounced deceased. There were no reported injuries from the driver of the van, a 67 year old male.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.