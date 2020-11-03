Deceased female Avenue 1E and East 88th Street

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Tuesday, November 03, 2020 at approximately 12:16 p.m., Yuma Police Department officers responded to the area of Avenue 1E and East 88th Street in reference to a deceased person.

Upon arrival, officers located the body of an unidentified female. The female is described as being a caucasion or light skinned Hispanic, 20-30 years of age with brown hair that has red or pink highlights.

Detectives are currently actively investigating this case.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous