Browsing the Libraries is Back - Library Happenings with Sarah Wisdom

Browsing is Back! Join Justin Case as he interviews Sarah Wisdom with Library Happenings Yuma County Libraries October 19, 2020 via AmericaNewscape.

Browsing is Back! We’re excited to announce that browsing is now available at Yuma County Libraries! Library visits will continue to be metered and limited to 30 minutes, and in addition to using computers, printers, and copiers, you will now be able to select materials from the shelves. The Library District will continue to monitor COVID-19 numbers and consult Yuma County’s reopening plan to adjust services as necessary. Thank you for your patience.

Writing Workshops National Novel Writing Month is a fun, seat-of-your-pants approach to novel writing! Participants begin writing on November 1st. The goal is to write a 50,000-word (approximately 175 page) novel by 11:59:59, November 30th. Getting ready for National Novel Writing Month? Local writers Christine Howard and Melissa Stevens of "Write on the Edge" are hosting a series of workshops to help you prepare. Visit Melissa Stevens’ YouTube channel every Saturday for a new workshop. YCLD will repost the link on Facebook the following Wednesday at 4pm.

National Friends of Libraries Week October 18 - 24 is the 15th Annual National Friends of Libraries Week!

The Friends of Yuma County Libraries, Inc. supports the Main, Heritage, Somerton, San Luis, Roll, and Dateland libraries. The Friends of the Foothills Library provides support for our Foothills Library, and the Friends of the Wellton Library provides support for our Wellton Library. The Friends groups are non-profit organizations composed of volunteers who contribute their time and expertise to support library services. They encourage the use of libraries, promote literacy, and they serve as vocal library advocates. They also raise money to support many of the services and programs our patrons enjoy. The Friends support enhances the programs, events, and outreach opportunities that the library is able to provide. Libraries offer opportunities for patrons to engage, whether in person or virtually.

Joining the Friends of the Library is a way to give back to the community, by either volunteering or supporting their organization. We appreciate all that they do to support our libraries!

