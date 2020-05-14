House fire in the 500 block of South 1st Avenue

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Thursday May 14, 2020, just before 8:30 am, a house fire was reported in the 500 block of South 1st Avenue. Arriving Yuma Fire Department personnel found heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of 581 South 1st Avenue. Firefighters were able to knock down and extinguish the fire in about 15 minutes. There were no injuries and no one was home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters were able to protect surrounding homes. The fire damage was mostly contained to the rear patio/porch area where the fire appeared to have originated. There was also minor heat and smoke damage to the interior around the door that led into the home’s kitchen. Due to the damage to the electrical service, the home was not able to be reoccupied.

While fighting the fire, YFD personnel initially had to deal with live electrical lines that had been burned through in the back yard of the residence. The 500 block of South 1st Avenue was closed to traffic during the firefighting operations. At this time, the cause of the fire has not been determined.