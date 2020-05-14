Lapels Dry Cleaning of Yuma unmasks the heroes at Yuma Regional Medical Center

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The impact has of the Covid-19 crisis has hit many small businesses hard. As the owner of Lapels Dry Cleaning of Yuma, located at 2595 S. 4th Ave Yuma, Melody Dunn is one those small businesses. Yet her response to the current crisis has been to help out those on the front lines, cleaning masks for nurses from the Yuma Regional Medical Center for free.

Local clubs have been making masks for the local hospital since early March and they approached Dunn about helping out. The Yuma native, who had just opened her dry cleaning plant and store in late 2019, jumped at the chance to help and offered free mask cleaning for the Yuma Regional Medical Center.

“One of the many reasons I bought a Lapels Dry Cleaning franchise was to come back to my hometown and be a part of the local community,” said Dunn, a former country music singer and broadcast reporter. “One thing about being a part of a community is helping out in difficult times. This pandemic certainly qualifies as that and we’re happy to do what we can.”

In addition to cleaning masks from Yuma Regional Medical Center, Lapels Dry Cleaning of Yuma has offered to clean nurses’ scrubs at a discounted rate. With its free pickup and delivery service, the discounted rate makes it even more convenient.

“We’re extremely grateful to Melody and the staff at Lapels Dry Cleaning of Yuma for offering these services,” said Machele Headington, vice president marketing and communications at Yuma Regional Medical Center. “We appreciate that our local Lapels team have truly gone above and beyond to support our YRMC Caregivers. Lapels is washing and delivering masks that have been hand sewn by our community. A true example of community support. Its’ also a comfort to know masks and scrubs have been cleaned in a professional and environmentally friendly way.”

Lapels dry cleaning process features environmentally friendly GreenEarth®, the dry cleaning industry’s only non-toxic cleaning alternative. GreenEarth dry cleaning solvent has the highest flash point of any of the alternative solvents (170F) on the market. The GreenEarth dry cleaning process allows clothes to be dried at the highest drying temperature, 158F, which is equivalent to 70C. Lapels Dry Cleaning’s wet cleaning services clean clothes at temperatures exceeding the recommended 160 F to kill virus germs.

In addition to cleaning with GreenEarth and in higher temperatures to eliminate viruses, Lapels uses the world’s ONLY 100 percent environmentally non-toxic dry cleaning process along with 100 percent wet cleaning that offers a sustainable and hypo allergenic process.

Since a trip to the dry cleaner might not be in line with your social distancing, Lapels Dry Cleaning of Yuma also offers free pickup and delivery. Lapels also offers a “car hop” service where customers can drop off and pick up their clothing without ever leaving their cars.

Lapels Dry Cleaning of Yuma’s hours of operation during the COVID-19 crisis are on the store’s website at https://mylapels.com/locations/yuma/.

Lapels Dry Cleaning – Environmentally Friendly Cleaners

