Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma Police Department is notifying the community that Diego Gomez, 44 is now residing at 156 N. 5th Avenue, Yuma, Arizona 85364. He is described as 5 feet, 5 inches, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

On June 26, 2012, Diego Gomez plead guilty to 2 counts of Sexual Conduct with a Minor (Attempted).

Diego Gomez is a level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to re-offend.