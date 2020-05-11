Sex Offender Arturo Corral residing at 1204 W. 1st Street

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma Police Department is notifying the community that Arturo Corral, 47 is now residing at 1204 W. 1st Street, Yuma, Arizona 85364. He is described as 6 feet, 1 inches, 380 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

On October 31, 1997 Arturo Corral plead guilty to 1 count Unlawful Sexual Intercourse with a minor where the minor is more than 3 years younger than the perpetrator.

On February 26, 2002 Arturo Corral plead guilty to 1 count Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a Child 14 or 15 years old.

Arturo Corral is a level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to re-offend.