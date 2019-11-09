City Hall closed Veterans Day; trash pickups to lag

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma City Hall will be closed Monday, November 11, for observance of Veterans Day.

Garbage pickups for homes inside the Yuma city limits will change due to the holiday. City of Yuma residents who normally have their garbage picked up on Mondays will have collections on Tuesday, November 12. Those who have garbage pickups on Tuesdays will have collection on Wednesday, November 13.

Curbside recycling collection will take place as normal on Thursday and Friday.

A list of all holiday-related schedule changes in curbside pickup can be found on the Garbage and Recycling Collection section of the City’s website, as are color-coded calendars illustrating changes in pickup dates and City Hall closure dates.

Residents can still read official city documents, register for a Parks and Recreation program and more whenever City Hall is closed by visiting www.yumaaz.gov.

Other upcoming schedule changes

Friday, November 15, Yuma City Hall will be closed as part of its normal rotating Friday schedule. Then, curbside recycling pickups will shift again the week of November 25 due to Thanksgiving for Thursday routes only; those will be picked up on Wednesday that week.

Also that week, City Hall will be closed November 28-29 for Thanksgiving.