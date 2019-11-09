City of Yuma General Election results, November 5

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The City of Yuma held its general election Tuesday, November 5, where voters selected their preferences for three at-large seats on the City Council.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. The current count reflects 7,079 ballots cast, including:

Early ballots that have been processed and counted.

Poll results from all of the 3 voting centers.

As of 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, approximately 900 ballots remain to be counted. These are “late early” ballots turned in Tuesday and provisional ballots. The City believes the unofficial final tally could be complete on or by Friday, Nov. 8.

City Council / Votes Cast / Percentage

Bradley, Jason 2,531 36%

Morris, Chris 3,006 42%

Scarborough, Robert 2,815 40%

Shelton, Mike 3,407 48%

Shoop, Ema Lea 3,088 44%

Thomas, Edward 2,662 38%

Percentages reflect a percentage of the total number of ballots cast, rather than a percentage of the total number of votes cast, because Yuma City Council seats are considered at-large, and each ballot may contain up to three votes for members of the City Council.

The top three finishers in the final vote tally will serve four-year terms on the Yuma City Council beginning January 2020.

Votes will become final and official once canvassed by the Yuma City Council.