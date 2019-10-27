School Threats prove less than credible

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Friday, at approximately 6:46 a.m., the Yuma Police Department received information of a possible threat that was posted via social media. YPD officers were able to investigate this alleged threat and through the course of the investigation, the threat was found to be not credible.

The source of the social media post was from a 16 year old male that attends a local high school in Yuma. Charges reference this incident will be forwarded to the County Attorney for review.

The Yuma Police Department takes all threats very seriously and will investigate each and every one of them. They appreciate the members of our community who alerted the department to this incident and gave them the opportunity to verify the threat.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.