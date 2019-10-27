Children's art festival on Main Street set

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The annual “make it and take it home” event for children and their parents, the Children’s Festival of the Arts, returns 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, on Yuma’s historic downtown Main Street.

This family-friendly festival is free to attend and participate.

Children’s Festival of the Arts hosts nearly 50 arts and crafts booths full of make-and-take projects for attendees. Activities and entertainment by local youth performing arts groups will fill the day. Food vendors will offer items for lunch or refreshment.

“This is a really special annual event for our community,” said Arts and Culture Program Manager Lindsay Benacka. “It is supported by 50-plus local organizations, businesses and schools who provide completely free arts experiences from area youth. Paired with incredible performances by local youth and an art exhibit with hundreds of works by local students, this event is truly a celebration of the power of arts education in Yuma.”

Performances will feature the following groups:

Carver Elementary School.

Corazon de Yuma.

Yuma ShorinRyu Karate.

Freedom Dance Company.

Arizona Classical Ballet.

Jawhara Belly Dance Group.

Roosevelt Folkloric.

JAMS.

Jazz of Yuma.

Dancemakers.

Attendees are also invited inside the Yuma Art Center galleries to experience a display of student works of art from area schools. The Yuma Rotary Club sponsors the Children’s Festival of the Arts student exhibit.

“Now in its 27th year, we are looking forward to seeing area families come out to Main Street for another great festival,” Benacka said.

The 2019 Children’s Festival of the Arts sponsors include A&R Jumpers, Arizona Commission of the Arts; Historic Coronado Motor Hotel, PR Equipment Services, Yuma Rotary Club, Yuma Regional Medical Center, and Lamar Advertising.