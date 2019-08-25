Subway Restaurant Armed Robbery

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Friday, August 23, 2019, at approximately 7:25 p.m., Yuma Police Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Subway Restaurant located at 1418 S. Yuma Palms Parkway in the Yuma Palms Mall. It was reported that the suspect brandished an unknown type of handgun and demanded money from the employees inside the restaurant. The employees gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money from the register.

The suspect is described as a black male, in his 50’s, approximately 6’1”in height, 180 pounds, wearing white shirt, black shorts and a white bandage on one hand. The suspect also had dreadlocks with short twists. He was last seen running on foot northbound through the parking lot towards the Chuck E. Cheese Restaurant.

There were no reported injuries.

On Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at 4:44 hours, 59 year old Christopher FULCHER was located at the Budgetel Hotel located at 1640 S. Arizona Avenue and was taken into custody without incident. He is being charged with Armed Robbery and Misconduct with Weapons.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.