The Heritage Library offers D.I.Y. crafts

Yuma, Arizona - Do you love D.I.Y.? The Heritage Library offers crafts for adults 18 and older every month! Try new projects and make new friends. There is no charge to attend.

Saturday, September 7th @ 11:00 a.m.

Tunnel Books

Incorporating writing and the visual arts, tunnel books are fun to create and share with others. The tunnel book starts off as a regular accordion book and then halfway through it flips up, exposing a tunnel to the back page. Tell your own story or write one for someone special.



Saturday, September 14th @ 11:00 a.m.

Pocket Journals

Whether you want to write the next great American novel or just jot down your grocery list, pocket journals are always ready when you need them. Learn how to create your own pocket journal with everyday items.



Saturday, September 21st @ 11:00 a.m.

Origami

Learn the Japanese art of paper folding. Join us as we fold paper squares into two unique projects.



The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Street. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.