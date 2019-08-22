Chevy Silverado pickup truck vs motorcycle rider suffered life threatening injury

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Today, at approximately 4:35 p.m., Yuma Police Officers responded to a vehicle collision at 24th Street and 21nd Drive.

The initial investigation revealed the driver of a blue 2018 Chevy Silverado pickup truck that was traveling eastbound attempted to make a left turn from 24th Street onto 21st Drive and was struck by a westbound motorcycle in the #1 lane.

The 32-year old rider of the motorcycle suffered life threatening injury and was transported to YRMC. The 22-year old driver of the pickup truck was uninjured.

Speed was believed to be a factor in this collision.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.