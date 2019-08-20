Parks & Rec fall, winter activities guide online, in papers Sunday

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - City of Yuma Parks and Recreation’s Fall/Winter Activities Guide – listing all Yuma Parks and Recreation programs, events, activities, news and information – is now available for pickup or download and viewing online.

City residents may begin registering for the activities listed in the new guide Aug. 26; those living outside city limits or those who prefer to register online may begin registration Sept. 3. Not all programs are available for online registration.

The 60-page guide is the one-stop reference for events happening in Yuma as it now lists all of the Heritage Festival events/block parties in addition programs and events by Parks and Rec, the Yuma Art Center, the Yuma Civic Center, and Desert Hills Golf Course.

“This season we’re highlighting a slew of new outdoor programs through a partnership with Arizona Game and Fish,” said Parks and Recreation Director Debbie Wendt. “They will be teaching classes relating to fishing tips, wildlife rehabilitation, venomous reptiles and critters, and becoming a wildlife manager.”

The cover of this year’s guide promotes the City’s various stargazing events. Participants can come out and use the City’s high-powered telescopes while staff points out different constellations.

Hard copies of this year’s guide will be distributed in the Sunday, Aug. 25 edition of the Yuma Sun. Or, just one click on the link found on the Parks and Recreation department’s page on the City’s website provides access to printable PDF version of the guide.

Printed copies of the guide will also be available at all Parks and Recreation facilities, including the Yuma Civic Center, Yuma Art Center, Desert Hills Golf Course, the North End Community Center, and the main office on the first floor of City Hall.