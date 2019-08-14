House Fire 7700 block of East Topeka Place

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Sunday, at around 5:00 pm, a house fire was reported in the 7700 block of East Topeka Place. Yuma Fire Department personnel arrived to find a tile roofed house with a large amount of fire in the back patio area and heavy smoke coming from the gable vents at 7711 E. Topeka Place. The fire was also endangering the neighboring property. Firefighters were able to stop the fire spread and extinguish it in a timely manner.

Five of the six residents were home at the time of the fire, but were able to evacuate without injury. The families affected did not have any pets. Mutual aid was provided by MCAS Yuma.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to have originated outside on the patio, spreading quickly into the attic area of the home. The patio and attic space both sustained heavy fire damage. The home was not able to be reoccupied, and will need significant repairs. The American Red Cross also responded to provide assistance to the displaced families.