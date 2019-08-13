YPD Investigating Facebook page called "Los Algodones Baja California Mexico" Walmart threat post

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Today, the Yuma Police Department began receiving information regarding a post on a Facebook page called "Los Algodones Baja California Mexico". The post shows a an illustration of a figure dressed in military gear with a rifle claiming a Walmart in Yuma and Yuma Palms are at high risk for a possible attack on Mexicans.

The Yuma Police Department has been in contact with other agencies and found no credible source regarding any possible threat. It appears the person who made the post is giving their opinion that Yuma may be at risk. The "Los Algodones Baja California Mexico" page is a community page for information regarding the Los Algodones area.

The Yuma Police Department is continuing to verify any information coming in.

We encourage anyone with any information about this post or any suspicious incident, to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.