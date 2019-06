Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Friday, July 5th, the Foothills Library is hosting “Solar Viewing on the Patio” at 10:00 a.m. View the sun through the library’s solar telescope, and look through telescopes that have solar filters to observe sun spots, prominences, and flares.

There is no charge to attend.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.