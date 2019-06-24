City Hall closed on July 4

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma City Hall will be closed Thursday, July 4 for observance of Independence Day.

City Hall will be open regular Friday hours July 5.

There will be one change that week for residential solid waste service: pickups for Thursday recycling routes will occur one day earlier, on Wednesday, July 3. All other pickups will take place on their normal days.

Due to the proximity of the holiday, the Yuma City Council will not hold a meeting July 3. The Council will next meet at 5:30 p.m. July 17, with the usual preceding work session taking place the day prior, at 6 p.m. on July 16.

Valley Aquatic Center, 4381 W. 18th St., which is open for summer open swim season, will also be closed on July 4. Other Monday-through-Friday events scheduled by the City of Yuma will not take place on July 4.

Residents can still read official city documents, register for a Parks and Recreation program and more whenever City Hall is closed by visiting www.yumaaz.gov.