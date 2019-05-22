Scholar selected for AWC Teacher of the Year Scholarship

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Arizona Western College student Veronica Edwers is the Teacher of the Year Scholar for 2019. Edwers received a scholarship covering one semester of tuition for the 2019-2020 academic year.

She was selected for the award by AWC Teacher of the Year Fabiana Bowles, Professor of Nursing. Bowles shared that she chose Edwers from a group of approximately 143 students currently enrolled in the Nursing program.



“By far one the best things that came out of being selected for Teacher of the Year was the ability to pay it forward,” said Bowles.

“I was fortunate enough to go through the AWC Nursing program and I received some assistance even though I also worked full-time to pay for my education. It was a difficult road, and I often questioned if I would be able to continue. Many of our students go through the same difficult, life-changing events that may impede their progress or hinder their completion of a degree. My selection for Veronica was based on need and how much of her story resounded with my own nursing trajectory. I saw part of my story replaying itself in Veronica’s situation.”



Edwers will be using the scholarship to complete the Nursing program at AWC and is expected to graduate spring of 2020 with her Associate of Applied Science in Nursing degree. She is also enrolled in Northern Arizona University’s Concurrent Enrollment Program to simultaneously earn her Bachelor of Nursing degree.

She was recognized for receiving the award during the 32nd Annual Teacher of the Year Banquet on April 23.