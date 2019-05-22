EMS Week: YFD Paramedic, EMT, Emergency Medical Dispatcher of the Year, and other Recognitions

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Observation of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week began Monday evening with a Proclamation read by City of Yuma Deputy Mayor Gary Knight and special recognition of several Yuma Fire Department EMS personnel, students, and citizens for achievements and service to our department and community.

Tonight the Yuma Fire Department took time to recognize members of the Emergency Medical Service team selected for their exemplary performance, service, and achievements. Representing the Yuma Fire Department for these presentations was Fire Chief Steve Irr. Assisting the Chief was Deputy Mayor Knight, Interim City Administrator Jay Simonton, and YFD Assistant Fire Chief Dusty Fields.

This year’s Emergency Medical Dispatcher (EMD) of the Year for the Yuma Fire Department is Robin Long. Even though Robin only works 28 hours per week, she often has one of the highest call volumes and others routinely comment at how quick she is to answer the phone. Robin is pleasant, professional and helpful with callers and her co-workers. Many state they look forward to working with Robin due to her mature and upbeat personality. As a call taker with such a high volume of calls, Robin has had more than the lion's share of significant emergency calls, including many overdose calls requiring CPR instructions. During these calls, Robin's tone of voice is one of control and professionalism, with the right touch of comfort or empathy to the caller. She handles her calls seamlessly and in a cool, calm, and collected manner, even in high stress situations like providing CPR instructions where the patients are children.

This year’s Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) of the Year for the Yuma Fire Department is Firefighter/EMT Corey Campbell. While Corey is a newer firefighter, he is aggressive on EMS calls and enjoys patient interaction. He consistently completes his reports without reminder, and can always be depended on to effectively treat a patient that is within his scope; which in turn allows the Paramedic to concentrate on more serious injuries. Corey is diligent at keeping his medic unit stocked and ready for service, as well as in a state of repair and readiness. He has himself expressed his interest in becoming a Paramedic should the opportunity arise.

This year’s Paramedic of the Year for the Yuma Fire Department is Firefighter/Paramedic Leonardo Gonzales. Leo has years of experience in the EMS field and is a patient advocate to those he serves. He is a team leader, and is always able to provide a calm atmosphere even in the most stressful of times. He has an excellent bedside manner and can be counted on to deliver unparalleled patient care. Leo is patient with those who are learning new concepts, and is always eager to help them; he is also equally eager to expand his learning as well.

On top of all these great attributes, he is an amazing chef and makes sure his crew is always taken care of, even on the busiest of days!

Special recognition was given to 6 high school seniors for completing the COOP program. They were Tristan Creekmore (KHS), Gregory Derma (CHS), Celeste Figueroa (KHS), Renato Serna (CHS), Alberto Plantillas (SLHS), and Ezeguiel Villegas (YHS). Tristan Creekmore was also named “CO-OP of the Year”. In addition, the Yuma Fire Department

was named “Employer of the Year” by the Yuma Union High School District for our continuing participation is this great program (for more than 25 years). YFD Fire Captain Don Humphrey received an “Award of Service” for his management of this program.

YFD Firefighter/Paramedic Alan Ibarra also received an “Award of Service” for his off duty actions earlier this month at the scene of a traffic crash on I-8 in California. A semi-trailer truck he was following rolled over and was struck by a passenger vehicle. Firefighter Ibarra provided direction and aid until California first responders arrived on the scene.

New Firefighters Ramon Fraga, Jonas Moore, Ricardo Navarro, Andrew Neel, Adam Razo-Guzman, and Guy Rogers received their badges in a “pinning ceremony” and were introduced to the audience.

Newly promoted Fire Engineers John Anderson and Francisco Leon also received their badges and were “pinned” by family members.

At this event it was also announced that the Yuma Fire Department had been renewed as being a “Premier EMS Agency” by the Arizona Department of Health Services (DHS). YFD first achieved this status in 2012 and was notified earlier this month that this status had been renewed.

Other recognitions included a “Spanner Award” to Jackie Richards and Right Now Towing for their service to YFD providing vehicles at no cost (and transporting those vehicles) for use in the training of YFD personnel on extrication tools and methods. The extrication training allows our personnel the opportunity to gain the knowledge, skill, and ability to effectively remove victims from vehicles involved in a vehicle collision. Quick extrications save lives.

Congratulations to all for a job well done!