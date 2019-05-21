Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Bring in cans of food to pay for your overdue fines during the 4th Annual Food for Fines: Summer Edition at Yuma County Libraries! From 9:00 a.m. Monday, June 3rd, until 5:00 p.m. Saturday, July 13th, one dollar in overdue fines will be cleared for every 10 oz. (or larger) can of food that is donated.

Only labeled cans will be accepted. No glass jars, or dented or expired cans please. All cans of food will be donated to a local food pantry or assistance agency.

For more information, contact the Circulation Department at the Main Library at (928) 373-6492.