Students earn scholarships during annual showcase

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Eleven Arizona Western College students took home scholarship awards during an annual Student Showcase event on May 7.

Since 2008, the showcase has served as a platform to highlight a wide variety of student projects, and over time it has also become an opportunity for students to earn scholarships. Funds are made available for students to apply for thanks to a $5,000 donation from the Gowan Company, who has been providing showcase scholarships for the past five years.



Students selected for the funds include: Lily McNair, $1500; Joseph Saul, $1500; Stephanie Franco, $800; Alexander Trevino, $500;, Miriam Moreno, $100; Jasmine Lara, $100; Estefania Valencia, $100; Alicia Caro, $100; Anne-Heather Welch, $100; Carlos Ortega, $100; and Brenton Rhodes, $100. Several recipients will apply their scholarships to completing coursework at AWC, while others will use their scholarships to support their transfer to universities across the state.



Presentations this year consisted of musical performances, poetry recitation, a short film, scientific research across disciplines, a short story collection, and various explorations of language, including French, English and ASL, as well as artwork, math projects, and a variety of cultural studies.



This event is put on by the General Education Curriculum Committee and supported by the Curriculum and Articulation Office and the Vice President of Learning Services. Visit www.azwestern.edu/event/student-showcase to learn more about showcase and scholarship requirements.