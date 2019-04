Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Two Marine pilots were killed as a result of an AH-1Z Viper helicopter crash in the vicinity of Yuma, Arizona, at approximately 8:45 p.m., March 30, 2019.

Both pilots were conducting a routine training mission as part of the Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 2-19.



The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.



The names of the deceased will be withheld until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification.