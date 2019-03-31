Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Even though it may only be March, the temperatures are starting to climb! Caution should always be used to ensure the safety of children and pets. Temperatures in the 80s and 90s may not seem uncomfortable, but remember those are hot summertime temperatures for much of the rest of the country.

For your children and pet’s safety, always practice the following safety tips:

Never leave children or pets inside a closed vehicle, it can be deadly.

Interior temperatures in a car can reach well above 100 degrees in a very short period of time.

Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.

Always keep your car doors locked, even when the vehicle is in a garage or carport as children may play in the vehicle and can become trapped (especially in the trunk).

Check the temperature of child safety seats and seat beats before sitting children down or buckling them up. The metal (and even plastic) can become hot enough to cause burns.

Call 911 immediately if you find a child left alone in a parked car, or your child becomes locked in your car. The child's life may depend on it.

Ensure that children and adults are drinking plenty of fluids. Staying hydrated can prevent many heat related problems and make for a safer, healthier summer.

For more information about fire and injury prevention, contact the Yuma Fire Department Public Information Office at 928-373-4855