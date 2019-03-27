Compassus to host open house at new location in Yuma

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The Compassus hospice program serving Yuma is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house Thursday, April 11, to welcome the community to its new office location. The program, which serves patients and families throughout Yuma County, recently relocated to 2320 S. 22nd Drive.

The ribbon cutting will be performed by John Courtis, executive director of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce. Attendees will enjoy music, refreshments and activities including a raffle and inflatable bounce house for children. The event is free and open to the public.

Hospice is covered by Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurance companies. It is a benefit and a choice for patients and families to receive care in their preferred setting, including home, long-term care, assisted living and a variety of other locations.

For more information about Compassus – Yuma, please visit compassus.com/yuma or call (928) 304-0493.