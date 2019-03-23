Ford F150 vs School Bus

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Tuesday, at approximately 8:12 a.m., a 2007 red Ford Edge pulled out in front of a school bus that was traveling northbound in the 3300 block of S. Avenue 3E. The Ford Edge collided with the school bus and then collided with a 2015 Ford F150.

There were 39 students on the school bus at the time of the collision, three of them reported minor injuries. Two students were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and one student was later taken to seek medical attention. The rest of the students were transferred to another bus and taken to Palmcroft School. There was one other minor injury reported from the Ford Edge.

The roadway was shut down while Traffic Investigators cleared up the scene.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.