Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Music on Main Saturday

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Celebrate the luck of the Irish on Main Street with food, live music, green beer and adult yard games during City of Yuma Heritage Festivals’ Music on Main festival, 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 16 in historic downtown Yuma.

The festival features a St. Patrick’s Day Block Party, presented by Da Boyz, and coincides with local merchants putting on a pub crawl.

“We have been focused on the overall theme of each event, the experience patrons receive when attending and the quality of vendors that attend,” said City of Yuma Marketing Specialist Carrie Ring. “In this case, it’s the tie-in with St. Patrick’s Day and the merchants’ pub crawl. Each Heritage Festival is unique in its own way. That is something we are very proud of.”

Enjoy live entertainment by Mellobean, Beg 2 Differ, Random Article and Rated R, plus a high-energy DJ will play in between sets. There will also be yard games and food vendors.

“Downtown will be buzzing with fun festivities for all ages,” said Heritage Festival Coordinator Joanne Fiser. Our Kid Zone is always a big hit and the dancing tunes will be playing all night. We have an Irish surprise you won’t want to miss. Sport your shamrock green and enjoy some green beer.”

Those over 21 years of age can join the pub crawl will that start at The Pint House and end at Jimmie Dee’s.

Music on Main lineup

4 p.m. Random Article

5:45 p.m. Beg 2 Differ

7:30 p.m. Mellobean

9:15 p.m. Rated R

More about the performers

Mellobean - Rock/alternative/reggae/Latin. The rock/ska/reggae act Mellobean, from Yuma was started in summer 2007 and currently consists of six local band members.

Beg 2 Differ – Rock ‘n roll. If you’re ready for fun, these guys bring it! Some of the best musicians playing a wide variety of your favorite hits from the 70s, 80s, and 90s.

Random Article - Rock, alternative, reggae, rock en Español. Random Article is a So-Cal rock band from Calexico. The band was founded in 2011 by cousins. Random Article has been playing at bars and events from Yuma to Pasadena, Calif., and has been keeping up the progress by writing and recording original material.

Classic and alternative rock. A high-energy talented band out of Yuma, Rated R has played multiple venues in the area including Wheezy’s, Crazy Earl’s, Al’s Tavern, Showcase Lounge, and more.

Sponsored by: Da Boyz, Smitty’s Body Shop, Vacation Village Resorts, Cricket Wireless, A Pop Above Popcorn Company, Imaginary Friends, Print Zoom, El Dorado Broadcasters, La Campesina, Z93 Monster Media Yuma, Power 98 and B&E Services.