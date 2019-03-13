Mayor Doug Nicholls invites all to 3rd Day of Unity on Saturday March 16

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - City of Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls invites members of the media to Day of Unity III, a volunteer community clean-up set to begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, aimed to unite all in giving back.

Members of the media will have the opportunity to interview Mayor Nicholls and local leaders at Kennedy Park in Yuma between 8 and 8:45 a.m., prior to the volunteer clean-up effort beginning at various locations. From there, members of the media are welcome to accompany volunteer teams to a variety of locations throughout the City, aiming to beautify and cleanup pre-vetted areas.

WHAT: Mayor Nicholls' Third Day of Unity.

WHEN: 8:00 a.m. to approximately noon on Saturday, March 16.

WHERE: Volunteers will gather at 8 a.m. at Kennedy Park (2251 S. Kennedy Lane) under Ramada 27, where Mayor Nicholls and local leaders will be available for interviews and giving brief speeches.

WHO: Mayor of Yuma Douglas Nicholls; Chief of Police John Lekan, as well as various city leaders and volunteers are slated to be in attendance.