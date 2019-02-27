Veteran Network Ally Training to be held at AWC

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Arizona Western College’s Department of Diversity, Inclusion, and AccessABILITY is hosting an upcoming Veteran Network Ally Training for the campus and community to attend.

The Veteran Network Ally program was developed at California State University Long Beach as a faculty and staff awareness program designed to educate members of the university community about the military, foster a supportive campus atmosphere, and establish a network of visible allies for veterans.



The hope is that participants can form mutually beneficial relationships with veterans and active duty military to both, increase awareness and understanding of the military from a civilian perspective and assist in creating an easier and smoother transition process back into civilian life. AWC is a veteran friendly campus and this training is instrumental in fostering that culture.



The free training will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, in room SC 115 located in the Student Success Center on the AWC Yuma Campus, 2020 S. Ave. 8E. To register for the training, please contact Gabriela Siqueiros at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (928) 344-7683.