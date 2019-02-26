Finalists named in City's search to replace retiring police chief

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The search to replace retiring Yuma Police Chief John Lekan has been narrowed to three. Yuma residents will have a chance to meet the candidates this Wednesday, when they will be in town for interviews.

A meet-and-greet session with the candidates will take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday in City Hall room 190. It will be open to the public. It will last approximately one hour.

The finalists are, in alphabetical order by last name:

Patrick Melvin, retired Chief of Police from City of Port Arthur Texas. Melvin has held the position of chief previously in Arizona with the Salt River Police Department and the City of Maricopa. Melvin holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice/political science and a master’s degree in education.

Michael Parra, Commander with the City of Phoenix Police Department, where he has been employed as a sworn officer since 1983. Parra holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in education.

Susan Smith, Deputy Police Chief with the City of Yuma, where she has been employed as a sworn officer in different ranks since 1995. Smith holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration/management and an associate’s degree in criminal justice.

The candidates are seeking to replace Lekan, who announced his plans to retire in late March. Lekan has served with YPD for 33 years and has been YPD chief since 2012.