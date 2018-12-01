Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Between 10:00pm last night and today at 7:00am, an unknown person(s) painted racially derogatory remarks in spray paint on a custom mural located at the Del Sol Market at 280 S. 4th Avenue.

The graffiti depicted several racially derogatory remarks and symbols representative of white supremacy groups. The estimated cost of the damage is $1,500.00.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department Special Operations Group at (928) 373-4675 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.