Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The Arizona Western College Geosciences Department will be holding a Rock Auction featuring almost 6,000 pounds of materials on Saturday, December 8.

All proceeds from the event will go to the AWC Foundation Geoscience Fund to help support scholarships, field trips, and future supplies.



The auction will begin at 10 a.m. outside the AS Building next to the demonstration garden at the AWC Yuma Campus, 2020 S. Ave. 8E. A preview of all items up for auction will be on display from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, December 7, at the same location.



Items to be auctioned include:

118 flat boxes of minerals, rocks, and fossils

96 five-gallon buckets of rocks and minerals in bulk (geodes, lapidary agate, etc.)

Herkimer “Diamonds”

Australian chrysoprase

Wulfenite

Rhodonite

Dinosaur Bone

Geodes

Dogtooth calcite

Fluorite

Food and beverages will be available for purchase during the auction.