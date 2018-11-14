Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Billed as a fun and eclectic evening featuring the best of local artists paired with downtown merchants, the North End Art Walk returns 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, in various participating locations across Yuma's Historic North End.

Featuring fine art, music and culture, the Art Walk is a sidewalk-style art sale that gives you an opportunity to mingle with artists in and outside downtown merchants. Over 50 artists are participating, representing all forms of media.

Individual artists are paired with a downtown business, giving residents and visitors a chance to ask questions of either or both about their offerings.

Inside the Yuma Art Center, patrons will vote for the People’s Choice Award for their favorite artist. Patrons of the event will be given a ticket to vote inside the galleries and the exhibitor with the most tickets by 8 p.m. will take home a $250 cash prize.

New to this year’s North End Art Walk is an award for Favorite Downtown Merchant. The goal of this award is to engage businesses who are arts-friendly and to bridge back to the original mission of the event by engaging both artists and businesses alike. The Favorite Downtown Merchant will win major bragging rights and free advertising at the Yuma Art Center for one year.

“We are really excited to introduce the Favorite Downtown Merchant award this year, which will be presented alongside the Favorite Artist Award,” said Arts and Culture Program Manager Lindsay Benacka. “Our downtown merchants have always been supportive of programs at the Yuma Art Center and of the arts in general. The new award is our way to give one business some major kudos and to recognize them throughout the year.”

Artists will showcase their work in ceramics, jewelry, prints and canvases, calligraphy, photography, glass and mixed media.

Participating artist include: Gail Arceneaux; Tim Bhajjan, Mike Brennan, Linette Brand, Anne Marie Brown, Frida Sofia Burgueno-Plutu, Carly Bush, Bill Butler, Joanna Cardenas, Ty Cook, Gisela Coronado, Yaoyao Crilly, Anabella DeAnda, Nathan Downing, Albert Escalante, Mea Flores, Ashley Gray, Adrian Gonzalez, Debbie Grygier, Holly Hendrick, Marie Jimenez, Bonita Kleinberg, Morgan Laguna, Andrew Layne, Linda Lerma, Lizette Lopez, Teresa Mallett, Gabriel Massey, Mona McIlvenna, Ramon Mendoza, Frederick Meza, North End Community Center Woodcarvers, Pecan Grove Garden Club, Judy Phillips, Alicia Solorzano, Cruz Anel Sandoval, Rebecca Taylor, Sandra Thomas, Jer Trueax, Monica Schurtz-Truer, Loise Fernanda Aceves Valdez, Debra Vasquez, Mark Wall, Scott Philippi, Michelle Washam, and Chuck Warner.

“We encourage Yumans to come out and support both artists and downtown merchants for a fun, casual evening in beautiful Historic Downtown Yuma,” Benacka said. “Attendees can visit with artists, peruse shops, and grab a bite to eat at one of the many restaurants in the area. We do want to remind attendees to visit the Yuma Art Center galleries to vote for the People’s Choice Awards for Favorite Artist and Favorite Downtown Merchant.”

For more information on the North End Art Walk please contact the Yuma Art Center at 928-373-5202 or visit them at 254 S. Main St. in Yuma.