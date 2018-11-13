Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The Arizona Western College Fine Arts Department is teaming up to present music and theater to the community during The Radio Active Variety Show.

An annual fundraiser for scholarships, this year’s event will celebrate Irving Berlin: A Century of Song, featuring vocal and band music as well as short theatrical sketches and conversations in the style of a 1930’s radio show.



The shows will be held Saturday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 18, at 2:30 p.m. at the AWC Theatre, 2020 S. Ave. 8E.



Ticket prices are $5 for AWC students, $20 for individuals, and $30 for couples. Purchase pre-sale tickets from the AWC Foundation office located in the 3C Building on the AWC Yuma Campus, call (928) 344-1720, visit https://foundation.azwestern.edu, or purchase your tickets at the door 30 minutes prior to show time.



For more information, contact Professor Deltrina Grimes at (928) 344-7574 or Professor Ann Wilkinson at (928) 344-7592.