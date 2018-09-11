Sprinkler Save at Target

Yuma, Arizona - On Monday, at about 9:40 am, a fire was reported in a compactor at the rear of the Target store, 1450 South Yuma Palms Parkway. Arriving Yuma Fire Department personnel found there had been a fire in the store’s commercial trash compactor. That fire activated a fire suppression sprinkler head in the compactor room, containing and extinguishing the fire. Firefighters were able to shut down the water flow and ensure the fire was out.

The store was evacuated due to the initial alarm on site. There was no damage to the store itself and the store was able to soon resume normal operations. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fire sprinkler systems can keep fires from spreading and can also extinguish them. Fire spreads quickly and can double in size every minute. Even small fires can cause significant damage to property and endanger those nearby. Contrary to many Hollywood portrayals, only sprinkler heads directly exposed to the heat activate, not those in the rest of the room, building, or complex.

Sprinkler systems save lives and protect property.