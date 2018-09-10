Yuma Sector’s Immigration Checkpoints Thwart 6th Smuggling Attempt Last Week

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents working at the Interstate 8 Immigration Checkpoint arrested two Mesa women Thursday evening, after finding them in possession of more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine. This was the sixth smuggling event disrupted by Border Patrol agents last week.

On August 30th, Wellton Station agents referred the occupants of a 2005 Chrysler 300 for a secondary inspection after a Border Patrol canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect. During a subsequent search, agents discovered the concealed drugs, which have an estimated street value of approximately $149,000.

The drugs and the vehicle were seized and transported to the Welton Station for further processing, along with two women, who were arrested on drug smuggling charges.

The women will remain in custody pending a determination in their case.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of criminal activity charges without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless or until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents effectively combat smuggling organizations attempting to transport people and contraband illegally through southwestern Arizona and California. Citizens can help the Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection by calling 1-866-999-8727 toll-free to report suspicious activity. Callers may remain anonymous.