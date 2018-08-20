Fire in Vacant House deemed intentionally set

Yuma, Arizona - On Friday, shortly after 8:40 pm, a fire was reported in a vacant house in the 900 block of South 1st Avenue. Upon arrival Yuma Fire Department personnel found heavy smoke and flames coming from a small house. Firefighters were able to confirm the house was vacant and quickly extinguished the fire before it spread to any other structures.

Fire Investigators determined the fire originated in the interior of the house and that it had been intentionally set. The house had been vacant for some time. Every year tens of thousands of fires occur in the United States under suspicious circumstances (many determined to be intentionally set). These fires result in hundreds of deaths and hundreds of millions of dollars in property damage, causing higher insurance costs for everyone.

You can help your police and fire departments, and help protect your homes and families, when you report suspicious circumstances and persons immediately. Be aware of people hanging around vacant buildings (or acting like they are trying to hide from view) or in business areas (or parks!) after hours (especially late at night). Reporting this type of suspicious activity to the police immediately (9-1-1) can prevent crimes and even save lives.

If you have information about arson (or other) crimes, contact the police department. Information can also be provided anonymously (plus possible cash reward of up to $1000) through the Silent Witness tip line at 78-CRIME (782-7463).