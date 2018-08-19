Residential fire in the 900 block S 1st Avenue

Yuma, Arizona - Friday, at approximately 8:44PM, officers from the Yuma Police Department located an active residential fire in the 900 block S 1st Avenue.

Officers evacuated the nearby residences to assist the Yuma Fire Department.

The 900 block of South 1st Avenue was closed for approximately one hour, until the scene was released at 9:34PM.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.