Small Steps to Health and Wealth

Yuma, Arizona - Looking for ways to live a healthier life and achieve financial security? Small Steps to Health and Wealth™ is designed to help you implement behavior change strategies that simultaneously improve your health and personal finances.

On Saturday, August 25th, Melissa Wyatt, Yuma County Family, Consumer, and Health Sciences Agent for the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, will present an introduction to the Small Steps to Health and Wealth™ program at 1:00 p.m. at the Main Library. Learn more about the connections between health and wealth, how the program works, and what topics are covered.



There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited and registration is required. To register, call (928) 726-3904.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive.