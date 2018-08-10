Genealogical Society of Yuma presents “FamilySearch.org”

Yuma, Arizona - On Saturday, August 25th, the Genealogical Society of Yuma will present “FamilySearch.org” at 10:30 a.m. at the Main Library. Learn about new genealogy resources available through FamilySearch.org, a nonprofit family history organization. Attendees are encouraged to bring a laptop or tablet to this workshop.

There is no charge to attend.



The Genealogical Society of Yuma offers a variety of programs to enhance and improve your genealogy research skills. For a full list of upcoming genealogy programs, visit www.gsya.org



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.